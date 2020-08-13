Boil water advisory issued for parts of Leonville

LEONVILLE, La. (KLFY) A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of the town of Leonville due problems with the water supply system.

Town officials say a 6″ main water line was cut by a contractor.

The areas under the boil advisory include:

· between the addresss of 4003 and 4581 Highway 31

· Aaron Street, Lemelle Street, Brennen Street and Lacy Lane.

Because of these problems, town officials say, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Anyone with questions, is asked to contact Lance Laee at (337) 351-5764 or on the website at www.townofleonville.com.