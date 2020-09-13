Boil water advisory issued for parts of Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A boil water advisory was issued Sunday for parts of Lafayette Parish following a severe water main break on Lagneaux Road.

According to the Lafayette Parish Waterworks District, the water main was broken by an excavation contractor.

Due to the loss of pressure, a boil water advisory for customers south of Ridge Road and North of Duhon Road and E. Utopia Road and Saul Road.

This area consist of 600 and 800 addresses if Lagneaux Road, officials said.

Pressure has been restored but the boil water advisory was issued out of precaution and customers are advised to disinfect water before consuming.

The advisory will be rescinded when the La. Dept. of Health and Hospitals collects water samples and determines that the water is safe.