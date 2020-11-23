Boil water advisory issued for customers with Bayou Teche water works

(KLFY) The Bayou Teche water works has a serious leak in a 6″ water line at the intersection of Chalfont Crescent and Sugar Oaks, company officials announced in a press release.

As a result, the water pressure is low and to make repairs the water will need to be turned off.

The areas affected include customers along Blue Haven Dr., Sugar Mill Rd., Kyle

Landry Rd., Chalfont Crescent Rd., Troy Rd., and Belvedere Dr.

The Bayou Teche water works serves an area between St. Martinville to New Iberia to the east to the Loureauville area.

Officials say they will inform customers when there is no longer a need to boil your water.

