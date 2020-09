PLAISANCE, La. (KLFY) The Plaisance water system has advised that residents north of Dupre Road will be without water for part of the day Thursday as crews repair a break in the main water line.

The repairs are scheduled between 9 a.m. and noon.

Residents should use bottled water or boil tap water to drink.

When the break is repaired, and the water quality testing is done and deemed safe, residents will be notified.