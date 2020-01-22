Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Boil water advisory issued for areas in Cecilia

boil alert
Posted: / Updated:
boil-water-advisory_1516217078961.png

Current Advisory:

The Cecilia Water Corporation has experienced a main water line break by contractors working in the area which caused a loss of pressure within our distribution system.

Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, the Cecilia Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately. The water will be shut off for customers from 1084 Anse Broussard Hwy. to 1414 Anse Broussard Hwy., also including all of Melvin Dupuis Rd. and customers starting from I-10

on Grand Point Hwy. going south until 3163 Grand Point Hwy. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Cecilia Water System.

It is recommended that these consumers in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Cecilia Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

°F Feels like °
Wind
mph
Humidity
%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

°F Feels like °
Wind
mph
Humidity
%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

°F Feels like °
Wind
mph
Humidity
%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

43°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories