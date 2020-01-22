Boil water advisory issued for areas in Cecilia

Current Advisory:

The Cecilia Water Corporation has experienced a main water line break by contractors working in the area which caused a loss of pressure within our distribution system.

Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, the Cecilia Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately. The water will be shut off for customers from 1084 Anse Broussard Hwy. to 1414 Anse Broussard Hwy., also including all of Melvin Dupuis Rd. and customers starting from I-10

on Grand Point Hwy. going south until 3163 Grand Point Hwy. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Cecilia Water System.

It is recommended that these consumers in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Cecilia Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.