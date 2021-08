LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) -- Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall, and while scars the strong category 4 left on Lake Charles were supposed to be today’s focus, the latest Gulf storm loomed over it all.

Officials reminded everyone what's been done for the 2020 hurricane recovery and what still needs to be done, but ultimately, the storm approaching just days from now did steal the show at the Governor's press conference.