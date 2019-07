BUTTE LA ROSE, La.- There will be a boil advisory issued for the residents who use the River Ridge Water System in Butte La Rose.

The advisory was issued to the water system after two monthly water samples collected by LDH tested positive for the E. coli bacteria.

Residents are advised to boil the water for one minute, and let it cool before using it.

The water system personnel are working to resolve this issue and will inform the residents when the boil order is lifted.