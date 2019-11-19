UPDATE: Boil advisory lifted for the city of St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The boil advisory has been lifted for the entire city, officials said.

ORIGINAL: The city of St. Martinville issued a temporary boil-water advisory for its residents.

Early Monday morning, the St. Martinville Water Department discovered some malfunctioning in the system’s water line. ​

​

A supervisor explained that the broken part caused the well to overflow, and the water department had to shut off the water to fix the problem.

The​ department fixed the issue Monday morning, but the city is advising residents to boil their water before using it. ​