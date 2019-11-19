UPDATE: Boil advisory lifted for the city of St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The boil advisory has been lifted for the entire city, officials said.
ORIGINAL: The city of St. Martinville issued a temporary boil-water advisory for its residents.
Early Monday morning, the St. Martinville Water Department discovered some malfunctioning in the system’s water line.
A supervisor explained that the broken part caused the well to overflow, and the water department had to shut off the water to fix the problem.
The department fixed the issue Monday morning, but the city is advising residents to boil their water before using it.