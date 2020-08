CHATAIGNIER, La. (KLFY) — Due to low chlorine levels, a boil advisory has been issued for residents in the Chataignier Water System.

Residents on Lanse Aux Pailles and La. 1165 should disinfect their water by boiling for one full minute and then cooling prior to consumption.

The water system said they will rescind the order upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health that additional water samples have been shown to be safe.