TURKEY CREEK, La. (KLFY) — The Village of Turkey Creek Water System has issued a boil advisory for Saturday, July 25 until further notice. Residents who reside on La. 106 east from Parsiside Grocery to U.S. 167 north; and all of Pine Hill Rd., Stagecoach Rd. and all intersecting roads off of Stagecoach Rd. must boil their water for one full minute before consumption.