BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) - Attorney General Jeff Landry announced that a federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order preventing the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) from requiring vaccinations as part of the enrollment process.

"Even during a pandemic, we must protect the rights of our citizens," said Landry. "I'm pleased with the court's decision and glad these students can focus on what's important; their education."