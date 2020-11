EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Effective Nov. 18, 2020, Turkey Creek Water System has issued a boil advisory for customers who live from 3510 St. Landry Highway going east of St. Landry Highway to the end of the water system, which includes Dossman Lake Road and all intersecting roads, Highway 115, Baldridge Road and the community of St. Landry.

This advisory is in effect until further notice.