ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Officials from Abbeville have issued a boil advisory for customers of Southeast Waterworks Dist. 2 on west La. 330 due to necessary repairs to a 6″ valve.

The area includes residences south of Stephen Rd. to Acadian Contractors, also including Bronco Rd. and Wiler Rd.

Residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption.