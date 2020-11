ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A boil advisory has been issued for customers of Water Dist. 2 in parts of south Abbeville.

The advisory affects customers north of Jacqulyn St on South State St, as well as Woodman St., Elina St., Daniel St. and Brenda St. The plant manager tells News 10 there’s a valve leak and the valve must be shut down to repair it.

Customers are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for a full minute before consuming.

The advisory is in place until further notice.