Boil advisory issued for Jeanerette

JEANERETTE, La (KLFY) — The Jeanerette Water System has issued a boil advisory due to problems with the water supply system and a system-wide loss of pressure.

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

The Jeanerette Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.