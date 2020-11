TURKEY CREEK, La. (KLFY) — Village officials said this morning that the Turkey Creek Water System has issued a boil advisory for the following areas:

Junction Rd. to La. 13

La. 13 to Jewel Lane and south end of Crooked Creek Pkwy.

US 167 from the water tower to Hester Heath Elem.

Homestead Ln., Newman Ln., Wilson Campbell Rd., Mayo Rd.

Customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming.