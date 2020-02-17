Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UPDATE: Repairs made, but boil advisory in place for northern portion of Breaux Bridge

Boil alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Boil Advisory_50789

UPDATE, 4:08 p.m.: Breaux Bridge officials say the repairs have been made to the water line, and pressure should be returning throughout the night. The boil advisory, however, remains in effect until the health department gives the all-clear.

ORIGINAL POST: BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A boil advisory has been put in place for a portion of the city along La. 328 (Rees St.) near the Interstate.

Breaux Bridge Water Systems Manager Joseph Guidry said approximately 340 homes and/or services are affected by the order, stretching from Latiolais St. to north of I-10. The advisory was put into place after local contractors accidentally hit a water main, lowering water pressure in that part of town.

Guidry said there was no word how long the advisory would be in place, but state health officials will have to give the clearance before the advisory can be lifted.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

  • Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

For more information, call Joseph Guidry at (337) 316-0674.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of patchy fog early. Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Areas of patchy fog early. Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of patchy fog early. Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Areas of patchy fog early. Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar