UPDATE: Repairs made, but boil advisory in place for northern portion of Breaux Bridge

UPDATE, 4:08 p.m.: Breaux Bridge officials say the repairs have been made to the water line, and pressure should be returning throughout the night. The boil advisory, however, remains in effect until the health department gives the all-clear.

ORIGINAL POST: BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A boil advisory has been put in place for a portion of the city along La. 328 (Rees St.) near the Interstate.

Breaux Bridge Water Systems Manager Joseph Guidry said approximately 340 homes and/or services are affected by the order, stretching from Latiolais St. to north of I-10. The advisory was put into place after local contractors accidentally hit a water main, lowering water pressure in that part of town.

Guidry said there was no word how long the advisory would be in place, but state health officials will have to give the clearance before the advisory can be lifted.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

For more information, call Joseph Guidry at (337) 316-0674.