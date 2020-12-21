Boil advisory in Leonville after water line cut by contractor

LEONVILLE, La. (KLFY) A boil advisory is in effect in parts of Leonville after officials say a water line broke during construction work Monday.

The precautionary advisory was put in place for areas between 4603 and 5971 Highway 91 as well as Marcel Lane, Pleasant Run, Euzebe Road, Bayou Teche Subdivisio, Kamin Drive, Clarissa Plantation, and Tom Schexnader Road.

Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality, officials announced.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

The Town of Leonville Water System says it will rescind this boil advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.