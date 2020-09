PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — A boil advisory has been issued until further notice for St. Landry Waterworks Dist. 3 Area C east of Port Barre.

The area includees Courtableau Road past Ronald Carrier’s property, Bo Grand Road, Mouille Road, Juniors Road, Clayton Road, Matthew Road, Bill Lloyd Lane, Murphy Gaudet Road, Quibodeaux Road and OG Track past Nelson G Lane.

Residents are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for a full minute before consuming.