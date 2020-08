PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — Officials from St. Landry Parish Waterworks Dist. 3 say that customers in Area D are under a water boil advisory until further notice.

Area D includes customers east of Port Barre, including customers between Bayou Road and U.S. 190, customers on the levee north and south of U.S. 190, the Three-Mile Lake Area and Old U.S. 190.

Customers are advised to let their water reach a rolling boil for one minute before consumption.