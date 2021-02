RAYNE, La. (KLFY) Officials in Rayne have issued a boil advisory for all of its Rayne Water Corporation customers.

Roughly 1300 customers have been affected by a transformer that went out at the plant, a spokesperson said.

Members of the crew from SLEMCO is expected to be out making repairs for hours.

A boil advisory will remain in effect until water samples are cleared by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.