Boil advisory has been issued for the village of Mermentau

MERMENTAU, La.- The water system operator has issued a boil adviosry for the village of Mermentau due to a post chlorination pump failure.

This is a precautionary message until the pump can be repaired and may last up to five days.

Information will be provided when the water is safe and the chlorination pump is finished being repaired.

