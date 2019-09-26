Boil advisory for the Town of Leonville

LEONVILLE, La.- A boil water advisory has been set in place as a precaution for the Town of Leonville.

A water main was damaged by a contractor installing a fence.

AREAS INCLUDED IN THE BOIL ADVISORY ARE:

BETWEEN THE ADDRESSES OF 1557 AND 2531 LITTLE TECHE ROAD

This boil advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until lifted by the Town of Leonville Water System.

It is recommended that all consumers boil their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)