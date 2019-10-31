Live Now
Boil advisory for East Side Water System

boil alert
VILLE PLATTE, La.- Due to problems being experienced with the water supply system, the whole East Side Water System in Ville Platte will be under a boil advisory.

The problems cause the water produced by the water system to be questionable of microbiological quality.

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will be rescinded once the East Side Water System says it’s safe again to consume.

It is recommended that all customers disinfect their water (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods. Customers can disinfect the water by boiling it for one full minute.

