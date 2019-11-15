Live Now
Boil advisory for East Side Water System in Ville Platte

The East Side Water System in Ville has issued a boil advisory, due to problems being experienced with the water supply.

As a precaution, the boil advisory will go into effect immediately.

Affected areas: Lamar Road, LaChance Road, and 4J Road.

Consumers are asked to boil water for at least a full minute before consuming it. That includes making ice, brushing teeth, or using it in food preparation. As well as rinsing of foods. The one minute boil starts after the water has come to a rolling boil.

Will update once the advisory has been rescinded by the East Side Water System.

