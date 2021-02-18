Bayou Teche Waterworks continues boil advisory, will shut off water overnight

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Bayou Teche Waterworks, which serves residents between St. Martinville and New Iberia to the east to the Loureauville area, will be shutting their water system down overnight as a boil advisory continues.

The water will remain on until 10 p.m. tonight (Feb. 18), according to a press release from the system. Water will be turned off from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Feb. 19.

“If water usage is not excessive on Friday, Feb. 19 and the system can keep up with demand, the water will remain on,” stated officials. “The management of the Bayou Teche Waterworks has requested that water be used for only essential purposes until further notice. If you have a leak on your lines, you are requested to turn off your water until that leak is repaired. Water that is registered through your meter will be billed at standard rates. If the demand exceeds plant and storage tank capacity on Friday, Feb. 19, the water will be turned off again.”