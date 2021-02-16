Bayou Des Cannes Water System under boil advisory until further notice

BASILE, La. (KLFY) — Bayou Des Cannes Water System at 3864 George Soileau Road in Basile is issuing a boil water advisory starting now until further notice. Residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for a full minute before consuming.
