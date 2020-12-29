Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Lone Star NYE
Top Stories
Iberia Parish designated for assistance for Hurricane Delta
Americans could receive stimulus payments as early as tonight, Mnuchin says
Public’s help sought in search for missing Franklin teen
WEATHER BLOG: Storm system could bring severe weather threat Thursday
Video
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Buy Local
Home for the Holidays
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Pro Football Contest
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Keep Calm and Carry Out
Search
Search
Search
Big Game Eats
Local News
Here’s when you can expect to receive the coronavirus vaccine
Video
Iberia Parish designated for assistance for Hurricane Delta
Public’s help sought in search for missing Franklin teen
WEATHER BLOG: Storm system could bring severe weather threat Thursday
Video
What we know about Amazon’s new Louisiana fulfillment center
Giles donates bulletproof vests to Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE: Woman arrested in alleged Christmas Day arson in Sunset
Video
5-year-old shot in Ville Platte, homeowner beaten in altercation with 5 juveniles
Video
More details released in Church Point officer’s domestic abuse child battery arrest
Acadiana Eats Live- New Years Day cooking with Envie Catering
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Second stimulus check: Who won’t be getting a $600 check?
What we know about Amazon’s new Louisiana fulfillment center
Americans could receive stimulus payments as early as tonight, Mnuchin says
Here’s how Louisiana’s unemployment agency will use COVID-19 relief money
Video
Abbeville man stalked and killed at his home, family waits for answers
Video
Sidebar