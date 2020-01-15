Basketball Madness

Abbeville74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 2 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge75°F Clear Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous