Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
UPDATE: LDH’s updated vaccination distribution list, eligibility expanded to Louisianans 16+
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
UPDATE: GoFundMe set up for 7-year-old girl who died in apartment fire in New Iberia
Video
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline to May 17 amid backlog
Video
Edwards: All essential workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 22
Video
Chance Seneca indicted on hate crime, kidnapping, attempted murder charges
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Keep Calm and Carry Out
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Basketball Challenge
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Basketball Challenge
Team Honda of Acadiana
LaBorde Earles Injury Lawyers
Local News
UPDATE: GoFundMe set up for 7-year-old girl who died in apartment fire in New Iberia
Video
Chance Seneca indicted on hate crime, kidnapping, attempted murder charges
Eye on Scams: Protect yourself from ‘storm chasers’
Video
Two killed on I-10 crash in Acadia Parish
Video
UPDATE: Chlorine leak in Opelousas sealed, evacuations lifted
Video
Greek alphabet no longer used to name tropical systems, hurricane committee says
Pregnant woman missing in Lafayette
Video
‘End All Hazing Act’ would require institutions to put real, on-campus hazing stories online, for all to see
Acadiana Eats- Huya Craft Coffee in Youngsville
Video
Quiet Weather Returns to Acadiana Along with Much Cooler Temperatures
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Chance Seneca indicted on hate crime, kidnapping, attempted murder charges
Sheriff: Fishermen help solve 1993 Natchitoches Parish cold case
Two killed on I-10 crash in Acadia Parish
Video
LCG: Hiring underway for new massive Amazon fulfillment center in Lafayette Parish
Video
UPDATE: GoFundMe set up for 7-year-old girl who died in apartment fire in New Iberia
Video
Sidebar