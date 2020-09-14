St. Landry Parish schools give students option to return to classrooms or continue virtual learning

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- St. Landry Parish students will have the option to return to school in the next few weeks.

Superintendent Patrick Jenkins says based on CDC guidelines and Governor Edwards’ Phase 3 order, he feels confidents opening up school doors.



He says, “The board always was committed to looking at options as phases from the governor changed.”

Headstart and Elementary grades, including 5th and 6th grade students will meet with teachers face to face daily for class.



“In-person learning will be Headstart through 4th grade. 5th and 6th graders will transition over a two-week period, starting hybrid in the beginning,” continues Jenkins.



As for 7th and 8th grade students along with high school students, they will follow an A/B, hybrid schedule.



Jenkins explains, “7th-12th will go hybrid until the school board determines if it is safe to return face to face.”



With students, faculty and staff back on campus, Superintendent Jenkins says safety will be top priority.



“Students will have temperature checks when they arrive. We are reviewing procedures for changing classes and getting food. There will be a process for sanitation and cleaning classrooms as well,” Jenkins says.

Students do have the option to remain online through virtual classes.

The last day to sign up for Virtual Learning Academy is Wednesday, September 16.