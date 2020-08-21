School plans finalized as Evangeline Parish heads back to the classrooms

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — COVID- 19 has caused most schools to look a little different this year.

In Evangeline parish, they say plans are finalized and they are ready for the 2020-21 school year.

Superintendent Darwan Lazard says, “The school board adopted this plan from the guidance of Louisiana Department of Health and Louisiana Department of Education.”



Evangeline parish is ready to welcome back students and kick off the 2020-21 school year.

Superintendent Lazard says school administrations are working to make sure students are prepared and safe while receiving an education.



“We gave principals flexibility to come up with plans best for their campuses and students,” Lazard adds.



The back-to-school plan allows Pre-K through 5th-grade students to attend school four days a week while reserving Wednesdays for distance learning.



Lazard continues, “Pre-K through 5th will attend Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.”

Students in Grades 6-12 will follow a hybrid A/B schedule.

The days students are not in the classroom, they are still expected to engage in online distance learning.



Lazard explains, “6th-12th, 50% Monday and Tuesday, 50% Thursday Friday.”

While on campus, school staff, students, and visitors, Superintendent Lazard says, can expect protocols to look different than in years past.



“All employees and students grades 3-12 must have a mask. Temperatures will be checked for all students, employees and visitors,” Lazard explains.