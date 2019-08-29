New principal named for Alice N. Boucher Elementary School

LAFAYETTE, La. (Leigh Guidry/ The Advertiser)- A new principal has been named for Alice N. Boucher Elementary School, making it the fourth new leader of the school in four years.

The Lafayette Parish School System announced the appointment of Rose Marcel as the new principal at Alice Boucher on Tuesday, the third week of the school year.

Marcel has 31 years of experience in education, starting as a teacher at Grolee Elementary School in Opelousas and J. Wallace James Elementary School in Lafayette.

