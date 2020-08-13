LSU students to begin moving back to campus Aug. 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU) – Louisiana State University said it is planning for a safe move-in experience for incoming students starting Aug. 15, with assigned times and days to minimize contact with other families and staff.

More than 7,000 students will move onto campus from Aug. 15-23, and the university said it has “several initiatives in place to make the experience as smooth and safe as possible for everyone.”

“We’re thrilled to begin welcoming our students back to campus, and we can’t wait to see them again,” said Tom Galligan, LSU interim president. “Because the health and safety of our students is our top priority, the move-in experience is going to be very different this year, but we’re confident the policies and procedures we’re putting in place will ensure that students get settled back into LSU in a safe and structured manner.”

Residence hall move in will take place Aug. 15-19, while those students living in on-campus apartments are scheduled to move in Aug. 20-23.

Each student is allowed to bring two individuals total to assist with move-in.

Move in is part of LSU Welcome Week, the final phase of orientation to LSU.