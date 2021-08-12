LPSS bus stuffed with school supplies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The United Way of Acadiana, Love Our Schools, COX Communications, and Home Bank all partnered in the “Stuff the Bus” school supply campaign Tuesday at the Lafayette Home Bank on Kaliste Saloom Road.



A Lafayette Parish school bus was filled with school supply donations for students in Lafayette, Saint Martin, Acadia, and Vermilion parishes.



“We definitely have children for a variety of reasons aren’t able to buy school supplies that they need in order to start the year off on a good foot. So these supplies go to students in the school system and we are so fortunate to have community partners that support our students,” said Allison Dickerson, public spokesperson with LPSS.



Carlee Alm-Lebar, the president and CEO of United Way of Acadiana added: ” Students in the classroom need to be ready to learn and if students are worried about where their paper and pencil is coming from and where the supplies they need are coming from then they can’t focus on learning.”



The United Way of Acadiana will be accepting last-minute donations at their office on 215 E. Pinhook Road through Friday.