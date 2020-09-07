LPSS addresses first day of school, families impacted by Hurricane Laura

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish School System has released a letter addressing students new to the district and families impacted by Hurricane Laura:

LPSS wants to welcome K-12 students, new to the Lafayette Parish School System, and assist them with the registration process.

Beginning tomorrow on the first day of school, registration for new students who have completed registration paperwork should now visit the student’s base school from the hours of 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday-Friday (excluding district holidays) to complete the registration process.

Registration will not occur outside of these daily designated hours.

A new student is defined as a student who was not enrolled in LPSS during the 2019-2020 school year.

A list of documents needed for registration is located on the LPSS registration page of the website, lpssonline.com/registration. To find a student’s base school, visit jpams.lpssonline.com/DMSZones. Simply enter a student’s home address on this site and the

name and address of the base school will appear.

Families displaced by Hurricane Laura or missing required registration documentation should report to

the Vermilion Conference Center (VCC) located at 326 Gauthier Road in Lafayette, LA between the

hours of 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday (excluding district holidays) for assistance with registration.

Upon arrival at VCC please check in with the receptionist and then visit LPSS’s Homeless Education

Services in Room 106.

This program is designed to help students displaced by hurricanes or flooding

qualify for homeless status if they are sharing housing with other persons, including those who are

doubled-up with family members, or are living in shelters, motels, hotels, trailer parks, or camping

grounds due to lack of adequate accommodations.

For families new to the district interested in attending Lafayette Online Academy, please note that

students will need to provide their own device and internet services.

For those new students (including displaced students of Hurricane Laura) who visited the VCC last week to register for school, the next step in the process is to receive a confirmation call from the base school with further information including the class schedule.

If the student has been contacted by the base school, the student should report to school on the day advised by the school.

For those students who have not received a confirmation call from the base school, students should not report to school.

These confirmation calls will resume tomorrow when LPSS staff return to work. It is imperative that these students and families do not report to campus until registration is finalized, as we want to limit the number of individuals congregating on campuses.

LPSS wants to welcome all new students to the district, and we want to thank you for your cooperation and patience with our new procedures.

As a reminder, masks are required for entry to VCC, as with all LPSS facilities. In addition, temperatures will be checked, as LPSS follows all guidelines set forth by state health and education officials.