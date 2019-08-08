Louisiana State Police explains school bus stop protocol

(Louisiana State Police)- As many schools across #Louisiana are beginning their new school year, Louisiana State Police would like to remind motorists, parents, and students to put safety at the forefront of their daily activities. Please drive with extra care and be mindful of school zone speed limits, children walking or biking to school, and school buses loading or unloading children.

A school bus is designed to be the safest vehicle on the road, but the greatest risk to Louisiana school-age children is the loading and unloading of children at bus stops. As a reminder to motorists, all vehicular traffic must stop no less than 30 feet from a school bus when the bus’ stop signals are activated. A vehicle approaching a stopped school bus from the opposite direction does not have to stop when traffic is separated by a divided median, but must remain cautious of the children boarding or exiting the bus.

Additionally, motorists are encouraged to remember that:

•School zones are generally in effect on school days, Monday through Friday, from 7:00am – 9:00am in the morning and from 2:00pm – 4:00pm in the afternoon. These times may vary depending on location.

•Louisiana Law states that no person shall operate any wireless communication device while operating a motor vehicle during the posted hours within a school zone. School zones across Louisiana are hands-free zones, so put that cell phone down while driving

• School crossing guards have the authority to direct vehicles through intersections when traffic lights are red and to stop vehicles when the traffic lights are green. Motorists who are approaching school zones are urged to pay attention to the school crossing guards for hand instructions.