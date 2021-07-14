Lafayette Parish school start and end times released for 2021-22 school year

(KLFY) The following Lafayette Parish school start and end times are for the 2021 – 2022 school year. Please scroll down to find your child(s) school’s start and end times. Additionally, it was announced that regardless of income, access to free breakfast and lunch will be available at all LPSS school sites.

Elementary Schools Start End

Baranco, Dr Raphael A Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Billeaud, Martial Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Boucher, Alice Elementary 8:30 AM to 3:50 PM

Broadmoor Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Burke, Charles Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Carencro Heights Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Drexel, Katherine Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Duson Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Evangeline Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Faulk, J W Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Gallet, Ernest Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

James, J W Elementary 8:25 AM to 3:40 PM

Judice, L Leo Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Lindon, Green T Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Live Oak Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Montgomery, S J Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Myrtle Place Elementary 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Ossun Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Middlebrook, Cpl M Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Prairie Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Ridge Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Truman Early Childhood 8:45 AM to 3:45 PM

Westside Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Woodvale Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM



Middle Schools Start End

Acadian Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Alleman, L J Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Breaux, Paul Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Broussard Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Carencro Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Judice Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Lafayette Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Martin, Edgar Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Milton Elem/Middle 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Scott Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Youngsville Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM



High Schools Start End

Acadiana High 7:05 AM to 2:35 PM

Carencro High 7:05 AM to 2:35 PM

Comeaux High 7:05 AM to 2:35 PM

Early College Academy 8:30 AM to 3:50 PM

Lafayette High 7:05 AM to 2:35 PM

Lafayette Online Academy (Lab Time) 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Lerosen Preparatory 7:40 AM to 3:30 PM

Northside High 7:05 AM to 2:35 PM

Sam, Edward J Accelerated (Session 1) 7:15 AM to 10:45 AM

(Session 2) 11:00 AM to 2:05 PM

Smith, WD & Mary Baker Career Center (Session 1) 7:35 AM to 10:20 AM

(Session 2) 11:20 AM to 2:05 PM

Southside High 7:05 AM to 2:35 PM

Thibodaux, David STEM Magnet Academy 7:05 AM to 2:35 PM