Lafayette Parish prepares for several ‘first days’ of school on hybrid learning schedule

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Parish is just weeks away from putting students back in the classroom, but even then, not all of them will be there on the first few days.

According to LPSS, all public schools will be starting the first two days on an A-Day/B-Day schedule.

A-Day (odd address) students will report to school on Thursday, August 12 and B-Day (even address) students will report on Friday, August 13.

All students will begin full attendance on Monday, August 16th, the district announced.