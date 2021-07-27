Lafayette Marshal Reggie Thomas hosting back to school backpack giveaway

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas will host the first Annual Back to School Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Destiny of Faith Church.

More than 500 backpacks will be given away filled with supplies, according to Marshal Thomas who joined with the Rotary Club of Lafayette South to help parents offset the cost of school supplies and ensure their kids are off to a good start this school year.

The drive-thru will begin promptly at 10, Thomas said, and will last until supplies end.

School-aged children must be in the vehicle to be awarded backpacks, he said.