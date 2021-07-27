Lafayette Marshal Reggie Thomas hosting back to school backpack giveaway

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lafayette Deputy Police Chief Reggie Thomas is retiring from the department and will run for city marshal. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network)

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas will host the first Annual Back to School Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Destiny of Faith Church. 

More than 500 backpacks will be given away filled with supplies, according to Marshal Thomas who joined with the Rotary Club of Lafayette South to help parents offset the cost of school supplies and ensure their kids are off to a good start this school year.

The drive-thru will begin promptly at 10, Thomas said, and will last until supplies end.

School-aged children must be in the vehicle to be awarded backpacks, he said.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar