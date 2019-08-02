Jody’s 9th Annual Back to School Drive

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Jody’s Exclusive Cutz 9th Annual Back to School Drive is taking place on Monday, August 5th at the Farmer’s Market in Opelousas.

The event starts at 9 am with live music and free food beginning at 3 p.m.

There will be a DJ on hand and Zydeco Music from Mike Broussard. Free haircuts will also be given to kids preparing for the upcoming school year.

If you or anyone you know would like to make a donation for the back to school drive in Opelousas, you can do so on Monday at the event.