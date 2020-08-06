Iberia Parish School Board pushes back school start date to Sept. 8

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish School Board voted Wednesday to push back the day students will be going back to school from August 17 to September 8.

Superintendent Carey Laviolette says the decision to delay schools reopening this fall was the best decision for students, teachers and the community.

“At this time with the global pandemic, we have to look to our medical professionals to give us the advice we need about whether or not it’s safe. We have the regional director of the department of health who advises us very closely and most recently, she is suggesting that the area districts do not start in August,” Laviolette said.

The decision to push back the school year came with opposition from many teachers.

“All teachers love kids, and they have been away from them since March. Everybody is anxious to get back and see them. When you have a passion for your job, I think that’s why teachers want to come back,” Laviolette added.

She says the school boards’ decision comes after surrounding parishes voted to do the same.

“We are like everyone else, like every district in the state, hope the mitigation measures of mask-wearing is going to reduce the numbers we have, and we won’t have this large community spread. If that in fact happens, then that is reduced so you don’t have the numbers in the community so when you bring the kids and employees back into a school setting, the potential will be less,” she told News Ten/