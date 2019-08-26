Despite rain delay, new UL luxury apartments open in time for fall semester

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- New UL luxury apartments complete just in time for fall semester.

Heavy rainfall over the past year led to a delay of a major student living complex project at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The Heritage at Cajun Village were completed just in time for the fall semester. Ragin’ Cajuns are back on campus for the Fall semester. Some are hitting the books in these brand new luxury apartments. Before last week, contractors with UL’s housing department were racing the clock to ensure nearly 600 students had a place to live.

The past several months more contractors were on the move. The Department of Facility Planning and Construction stated they had to make up time from the 130 rainy days that slowed down construction.

“So to get to the point from basically one year ago is very fantastic. It’s a fear that the contractors were able to overcome,” said Scott Hebert, director of Facility Planning and Construction.

It was complete right on time and under budget. Some students moving in on August 23 said it was worth the wait. “Love them. Amazing. It’s so amazing. Remind me of a hotel resort. It’s so amazing. I love them,” Andrew Roberts, a sophomore Political Science major, said.

The Heritage is inspired by the classic design of the university’s original buildings around the quad with luxury amenities. “We’ve got pool tables behind us. We’ve got a great pool outback, a resort-style pool. We’ve got an exercise fitness equipment. We’ve got shuffle board, and least board station,” said Hebert.

That list goes on. Interim Housing Director of the university said the addition of the new complex is all about teaching upperclassman who to transition into a more independent lifestyle while staying connected to campus.

“You feel more committed to your university as well as the support you need to be successful. Studies have shown that when you are apart of housing, your graduation retention rates go up and we have more successful students,” said Miller.

Nearly 3,000 students live on-campus. As many moved into the new complex over the weekend, they felt eager to get the semester started. “I’m looking forward to my classes. I have a heavy load this semester so I’m just looking forward to get back studying,” said Roberts.

The project was originally approved for 1,000 beds, but only did 589. The remaining beds and buildings will be added across the coulee in a later phase. The project came in just under $50 million. The development offers two-, three- and four-bedroom units to students who have earned at least 30 course credits.