Back to School Bash returns to the Acadiana Mall on Aug. 3

LAFAYETTE, La. Don’t miss out on this free family fun day at the Acadiana Mall!

Macaroni Kid will be hosting the 3rd Annual Back to School Bash inside t mall from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Each vendor booth will have a craft, activities or education resources. The event includes face painting, games, and numerous characters walking the floors for pictures, a live DJ, dancing, free snowballs balloon animals and a ton of door prizes.

Resources about after school activities, tutoring services, local non-profits will be available.

The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will offer a car seat safety check outside of the main entrance of the mall.

Vendors include: Sky Zone, The Family Tree, Ann Raush-State Farm Agent, The Public Library, Fun Nation, Big Boy Toys & Hobbies, SOLA Gymnastics, Kart Ranch, Royal Day Spa, LYSA, CYT Lafayette, Serenity MedAesthetics, The Mulberry Tree, Children’s Museum of Acadiana, Girl Scouts of LA, Epic Entertainment, Acadiana Gymnastics, The Music Box, European Wax Center, Unitech Training Academy, Southwest Safety Training, Bliss, Integrated Health, Kids World, Waffle House, and Wanna Music for Kids.

Learn more here.