Update on LPSS Transportation Help Center

LAFAYETTE. La. (KLFY)- The center will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. through Friday, August 23, 2019.

The number to call is 521-RIDE (521-7433). The in-person zone support assistance meetings will be held next week.

Staff will be onsite and available to assist you with your transportation needs on the following dates.

Monday, August 5, 2019 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Acadiana High Carencro High Northside High Tuesday, August 6, 2019 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Ovey Comeaux High Lafayette High Southside High In addition, the transportation eLink is available here.

Information regarding your student’s bus stop location, bus number, and arrival times is available and up to date for the 2019-2020 school year