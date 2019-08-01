3rd Annual Back to School Bash in the Acadiana Mall, free family fun

LAFAYETTE, La. (Macaroni Kid Lafayette)- Bring the family out for one last afternoon of family fun before the school year begins. Macaroni Kid will be hosting the 3rd Annual Back to School Bash inside the Acadiana Mall– main entrance, central court, and food court area, on Saturday August 3 from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

Each vendor booth will have a craft, activity, or take away for families. There will be face painting, games, and numerous characters walking the floors for pictures, a live DJ, dancing, free snowballs, balloon animals, and a ton of door prizes. Families will learn about after school activities, tutoring services, local non-profits, and of course family fun. The event is made possible by our presenting sponsors: Sky Zone, and Hub City Ford.

The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will offer a car seat safety check outside of the main entrance of the mall (Talbots, J. Jill side)

Vendors participating in the Back-to-School Bash include: Sky Zone, The Family Tree, Ann Raush-State Farm Agent, The Public Library, Fun Nation, Big Boy Toys & Hobbies, SOLA Gymnastics, Kart Ranch, Royal Day Spa, LYSA, CYT Lafayette, Serenity MedAesthetics, The Mulberry Tree, Children’s Museum of Acadiana, Girl Scouts of LA, Epic Entertainment, Acadiana Gymnastics, The Music Box, European Wax Center, Unitech Training Academy, Southwest Safety Training, Bliss, Integrated Health, Kids World, Waffle House, and Wanna Music for Kids.