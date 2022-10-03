Nissan straddles two eras of automotive as it rolls out its 2023 model year lineup. Delays of the much anticipated Nissan Ariya have dampened the electric crossover’s reception in a marketplace now flush with electric crossovers. Meanwhile, the Nissan Leaf carries on as a budget-friendly electric hatchback and the brand still sells entry-level cars despite the crossover boom. The Z sports coupe has been resurrected, and a V-8 carries on in the Titan pickup truck and the Armada full-size SUV.

Yet sacrifices have been made. The trailblazing Nissan Maxima set the pace for sporty large sedans in the 1990s in particular, but the Altima mid-size sedan has netted most of the Nissan sedan shoppers. The Maxima as we know it ends production in 2023. The underwhelming Rogue Sport also bids farewell in favor of the edgier and more budget-friendly Nissan Kicks.

Additional changes for the 2023 model year are modest.

New or redesigned

2023 Nissan Ariya

– The electric crossover SUV has been confirmed to have a range of 304 miles, but the starting price of just under $45,000 applies to the Ariya with the smaller 63-kwh battery pack and its 216-mile range.

– The Ariya Venture+ costs $48,485 and its 87-kwh battery pack is good for 304 miles of estimated range.

– Of the six trim levels, only the top Platinum comes standard with 389-hp dual-motor all-wheel drive, while single-motor front-drive models make 214 hp. More specs will be revealed before the sale date later this fall.

– Sized like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4, the Ariya comes standard with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen.

2023 Nissan Z

– The rear-wheel-drive coupe has a standard 6-speed manual and an eye-catching design, a stiffer structure, more power, and the latest safety and convenience technologies.

– A new twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 makes 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, and the 6-speed manual can be swapped out for a more efficient 9-speed automatic.

– The stiffer chassis and suspension upgrades make the Z equal parts everyday commuter and weekend getaway car, but only for two people, because the seats and cargo space are limited.

– Loaded with standard safety and convenience tech, the reborn sports car starts at $41,015, including a $1,025 destination fee.





Updated or refreshed

2023 Nissan Altima

– A revamped front end, a larger infotainment touchscreen, standard LED headlights, and more widely available safety features mark the 2023 edition of Nissan’s mid-size sedan.

– Base cars get a 188-hp 2.5-liter 4-cylinder coupled to a CVT and front-wheel drive; a 248-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 with variable compression is available but only with front-wheel drive and questionable power and efficiency gains.

– The 2023 Altima S costs $26,285, including destination. AWD adds $1,500, though it’s not offered with the base S or with the top SR VC-Turbo that tops the lineup at $36,085.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

– Three-row SUV returns a Rock Creek off-road edition following its 2022 redesign.

– Pathfinder Rock Creek comes standard with AWD and a limited-slip rear differential, as well as a revised fuel mapping on the 3.5-liter V-6 that boosts output to 295 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque (from 284 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque). But the boost requires premium fuel.

– Rock Creek adds an off-road suspension with a 5/8-inch lift that raises the ground clearance to about 7.7 inches. All-terrain tires wrap around 18-inch wheels, and a tubular roof rack holds 220 lb. The exterior gets black trim elements, and the interior flashes black synthetic leather upholstery with orange contrast stitching. A surround-view camera system comes standard, as do a tow hitch and wiring harness (6,000-lb tow capacity), second-row captain’s chairs, and LED fog lights.

– Other grades carry over, except for the price. The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder three-row SUV costs $36,295, which is $1,735 more than last year’s model. The 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek costs $44,115.

2023 Nissan Titan

– The 2023 Nissan Titan full-size and XD heavy-duty pickup trucks now offer a blacked-out Midnight Edition package that darkens exterior and interior trim pieces, and adds 20-inch black wheels.

– Offered in extended or crew cab bodies, and powered by a 5.6-liter V-8 that makes 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque, the 2023 Nissan Titan S starts at $41,495, including a $1,795 destination fee.

– Four-wheel drive adds $3,290 for extended cab models, or $3,190 on crew cab Titans.

Carryover

2023 Nissan Armada

– Pricing hasn’t been announced yet for the full-size three-row SUV.

2023 Nissan GT-R

– Pricing hasn’t been announced yet for the high-performance sports car.

2023 Nissan Frontier

– Redesigned last year, the mid-size pickup truck carries over, except for a price increase of $500 to start at $30,485.

2023 Nissan Kicks

– The smallest crossover in the lineup uses a small 122-hp 1.5-liter inline-4 and starts at $21,585 this year, an increase of $300.

2023 Nissan Leaf

– The longest running electric nameplate costs $28,895 for the base Leaf S, with its 40-kwh battery pack and a range of up to 149 miles. The electric hatchback also has a $36,895 SV Plus grade with a 60-kwh pack with a range of 212 miles.

2023 Nissan Maxima

– Production of the mid-size sedan will end in mid-2023 after more than four decades of sales. An EV sedan wearing the same name could replace it.

2023 Nissan Murano

– Price of the mid-size crossover increases $350 to start at $34,955 (including $1,295 destination) for the base S or $48,205 for the range-topping Platinum with AWD. All-wheel drive costs $1,700 more on S, SV, SL, and Platinum grades.

– Standard features include automatic emergency braking, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 260-hp 3.5-liter V-6 paired with a CVT.

2023 Nissan Rogue

– After a new 201-hp turbo-3 engine arrived last year, the Rogue stands pat for 2023 except for some minor optional equipment shuffling and a $200-or-so price hike in most trims.

– The smaller Nissan Rogue Sport will cease production at the end of 2022.

2023 Nissan Sentra

– Pricing hasn’t been announced yet for the compact sedan.

2023 Nissan Versa

– Pricing hasn’t been announced yet for the subcompact car.





Related Articles