Tesla has announced a new Track Package for its Model S Plaid that will enable the 1,020-hp car to hit a previously announced top speed of 200 mph.

The package, which can be retrofitted to an existing Model S Plaid, will be available starting in June with a price of $15,000 for the basic package and $20,000 with performance wheels and tires thrown in.

The basic package includes carbon-ceramic brake rotors measuring more than 16 inches at each corner, plus six-piston calipers up front and four-piston calipers at the rear. The basic package also includes brake fluid designed for track driving, and the all-important firmware updates required to reach 200 mph.

Adding the wheels and tires to the package nets a set of 20-inch forged aluminum wheels shod with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires measuring 285/35 up front and 305/30 at the rear. Tesla noted that the high-performance summer tire should be used at temperatures above 40 degrees.

2022 Tesla Model S Plaid

Tesla also sells the brake hardware as a standalone option, though it requires wheels measuring at least 20 inches in diameter.

The new Track Package shouldn’t be mistaken with the Model S Plaid’s Track mode, which was made available as an over-the-air update last year. This mode improves torque vectoring and drops the temperature of the car’s battery pack and motors, creating a chilled thermal mass that helps keep everything cool during track stints.

The Model S Plaid briefly held the Nürburgring lap record for a production EV until a Porsche Taycan Turbo S last year set the current record of 7:33.35. It isn’t clear whether Tesla will be able to beat the record with a Track Package-equipped Model S Plaid. Any new record might also not last long as Porsche is rumored to be cooking up a new performance flagship in the Taycan range with horsepower approaching the four-figure mark.

