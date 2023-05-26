RTR Vehicles, the performance collaboration between Ford and professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr., this week revealed its first take on the redesigned 2024 Mustang.

RTR specializes in performance and styling upgrades for a range of Ford vehicles, with some of its previous packages taking power levels up to 750 hp.

The company’s offerings for the 2024 Mustang start with a Spec 2 package that consists of aerodynamic and suspension upgrades, custom wheels, and parts for the interior.

The Spec 2 package is designed to fit the full 2024 Mustang lineup, including the Dark Horse, and includes items such as a hood vent, a front splitter, side skirts, rear splitters (curtaining the rear diffuser), and a trunk lid spoiler.

Also included is a grille insert with RTR’s signature illuminated intakes, which for the 2024 Mustang adopt a new 3D effect thanks to multi-element lighting. The package also includes body graphics and custom badges that signal to onlookers they’re looking at an RTR-enhanced Mustang.

For the chassis, upgrades include adjustable sway bars, adjustable dampers, a rear damper mount kit, lowering springs, and a set of RTR’s own 20-inch wheels. The wheels come wrapped in Nitto NT555 G2 tires measuring 275/35 at each corner.

2024 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 2

Moving inside, RTR offers a shift knob, floor mats, and a serialized dash plaque bearing Gittin Jr.’s signature.

No powertrain upgrades have been announced, but the 2024 Mustang offers plenty of performance in stock form. The base EcoBoost comes with a 315-hp 2.3-liter turbo-4, while the GT offers a 5.0-liter V-8 with 480 hp in standard guise or 486 hp with an available active exhaust option. The Dark Horse shares the Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter V-8 but gets a 500-hp tune. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic on all versions.

2024 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 2

Many of the Spec 2 parts are available individually or they can be purchased as a package starting at $12,495. They will be available when the 2024 Mustang hits dealerships this summer, RTR said.

Pricing for the 2024 Mustang starts at $32,515, including a $1,595 destination charge.

Related Articles