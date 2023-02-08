Rolls-Royce revealed the Spectre, its first EV, last fall but the big silent-rolling coupe is still undergoing final testing ahead of the start of deliveries late this year.

After testing for extreme cold near the Arctic Circle in the winter, and heading to the south of France to dial in the comfort tuning, Rolls-Royce engineers are now in South Africa during the summer season to conduct some hot-weather testing.

The tests are taking place at two specific regions: the Augrabies in the Northern Cape and Franschhoek in the Western Cape. According to Rolls-Royce, the two locations provide a good contrast between dry and humid heat. Temperatures the prototypes endure reach as high as 122 degrees F.

Such tests isn’t only to see if the car can survive the heat. Engineers look at multiple systems and refine them to deliver the attributes the brand seeks, regardless of the conditions the car faces. For example, around 1,500 hours alone were spent ensuring the regenerative braking would feel, as Rolls-Royce puts it, “effortless but present.”

Rolls-Royce Spectre

The testing is so meticulous that engineers even examine the color and brightness of the car’s ambient lighting, ensuring that it is ideal whatever the external light conditions.

Rolls-Royce is yet to reveal full specs on the Spectre but we know it will come with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain delivering approximately 577 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. The range will be around 260 miles and using a fast charger should ensure a charge from 10-80% takes less than 30 minutes.

Pricing hasn’t been released but Rolls-Royce said the price tag will reflect the vehicle’s positioning between the Cullinan SUV and Phantom flagship sedan. The Cullinan starts at about $325,000 while the Phantom starts at about $465,000.

Rolls-Royce is committed to EVs and plans for every model in its lineup will be electric by 2030.

